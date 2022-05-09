Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,219. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

