Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,219. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
