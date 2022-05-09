Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE F opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $108,211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

