ForgeRock (FORG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ForgeRock to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ForgeRock has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, analysts expect ForgeRock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

