Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

FORR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,599. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.