Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $52.91. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,599. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.