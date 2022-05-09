Fortinet (FTNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

5/5/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

5/5/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00.

5/5/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00.

5/5/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $400.00.

4/14/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $362.00 to $390.00.

3/31/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $364.00.

3/25/2022 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

3/17/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $19.44 on Monday, reaching $246.93. 36,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,114. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $367,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

