Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $21.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.22. 2,147,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,421. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.71. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

