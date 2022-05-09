Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $21.15 on Monday, reaching $245.22. 2,147,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.95.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

