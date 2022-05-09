Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.81.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$63.92. 922,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$54.32 and a 1 year high of C$65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

