Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

FVI opened at C$4.22 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

