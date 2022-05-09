Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

FBHS stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

