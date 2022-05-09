Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $190.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.