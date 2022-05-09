Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

