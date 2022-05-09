Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.07. 3,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

