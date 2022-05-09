Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.35.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

