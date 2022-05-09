Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

FRG traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

