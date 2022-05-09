Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
FTF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,346. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
