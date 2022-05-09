Franklin Street Properties Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $505.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

