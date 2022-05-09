freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Ib Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($29.47) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FRA:FNTN traded up €1.57 ($1.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €26.36 ($27.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.83. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

