Freshworks Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshworks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Freshworks stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $506,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

