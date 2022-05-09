Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.50 million-$501.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.16 million.Freshworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,870. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.