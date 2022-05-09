Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$119.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.75 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Freshworks stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. Freshworks has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

