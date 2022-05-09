Frontdoor, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 694.03% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 33.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,927,000 after purchasing an additional 818,573 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

