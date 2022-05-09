FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Contrast

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get FRP alerts:

FRP has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FRP and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $31.22 million 16.90 $28.22 million $3.02 18.53 Keppel REIT $161.20 million 16.67 $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FRP and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 90.38% 0.95% 0.60% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FRP beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 107 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 14,430 square feet of first floor retail space; 264-unit residential apartment building with 6,758 square feet of retail space; and 294-unit garden-style apartment community located in Henrico County, Virginia that consists of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. FRP Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.