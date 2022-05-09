FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

