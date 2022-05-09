FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,648,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,450.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,458,820 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

