FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

VNP stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.19 and a one year high of C$4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

