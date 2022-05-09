FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.28. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

