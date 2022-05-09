FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

