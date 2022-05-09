FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About Champion Iron (Get Rating)
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.
Read More
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.