FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.58.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.97.

DEN stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

