FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

