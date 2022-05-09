FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FTS opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

