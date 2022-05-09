FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Issued By Cormark

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $13.13 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.