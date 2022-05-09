FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Issued By KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

PH opened at $271.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.74. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $260.23 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

