FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tetra Tech, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tetra Tech in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

