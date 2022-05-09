FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

