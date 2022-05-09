FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

