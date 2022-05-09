FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Issued By SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
