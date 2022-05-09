FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 279,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 2,165.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortis by 16.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,238,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,919,000 after purchasing an additional 324,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

