FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $30.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $31.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

