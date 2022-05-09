FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By Raymond James

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE LEV opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

