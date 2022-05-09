FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

