FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zoetis Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $205.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

