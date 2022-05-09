FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

