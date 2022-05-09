FY2022 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$133.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

TSE AND opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

