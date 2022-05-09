FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Decreased by Analyst

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

