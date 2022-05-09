FY2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

AIZ opened at $188.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.