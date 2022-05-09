FY2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Cut by Analyst

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.87. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.97 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

