FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRL. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 39.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

