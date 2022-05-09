FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.76 million.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.25. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

