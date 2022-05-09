FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut by Analyst

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $109.63 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.